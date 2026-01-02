Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ivanti Neurons for EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ivanti. TRaViS is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TRaViS ASM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and untracked acquisitions will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for EASM because it actually surfaces forgotten cloud infrastructure and third-party risk without requiring agents planted across your estate. The agentless discovery model means you're monitoring internet-facing assets in near-real-time while the Vulnerability Risk Score cuts through CVE noise by prioritizing what actually threatens your perimeter. Skip this if you need best-of-breed detection and response capabilities; Ivanti's strength is asset visibility and inventory, not incident hunting.
Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Ivanti Neurons for EASM vs TRaViS for your external attack surface management needs.
Ivanti Neurons for EASM: Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization..
TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ivanti Neurons for EASM differentiates with Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization. TRaViS differentiates with Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection.
Ivanti Neurons for EASM is developed by Ivanti. TRaViS is developed by TRaViS ASM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ivanti Neurons for EASM integrates with Ivanti Neurons for ITSM, Ivanti Neurons for UEM, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management. TRaViS integrates with Slack, Jira, Azure, GitHub, GitLab and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ivanti Neurons for EASM and TRaViS serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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