Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

Ivanti Neurons for EASM: Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.