Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Ivanti Neurons for EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and untracked acquisitions will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for EASM because it actually surfaces forgotten cloud infrastructure and third-party risk without requiring agents planted across your estate. The agentless discovery model means you're monitoring internet-facing assets in near-real-time while the Vulnerability Risk Score cuts through CVE noise by prioritizing what actually threatens your perimeter. Skip this if you need best-of-breed detection and response capabilities; Ivanti's strength is asset visibility and inventory, not incident hunting.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Ivanti Neurons for EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Ivanti Neurons for EASM: Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. Ivanti Neurons for EASM differentiates with Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. Ivanti Neurons for EASM is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management integrates with Anomali Match Cloud. Ivanti Neurons for EASM integrates with Ivanti Neurons for ITSM, Ivanti Neurons for UEM, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and Ivanti Neurons for EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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