Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Island The Enterprise Browser is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Island. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed workforces need Island The Enterprise Browser when browser-based data leakage is your actual loss vector, not a theoretical one. It embeds access control and DLP directly into the browser itself rather than bolting them on behind a proxy, which means you catch exfiltration at the point of action; the platform covers NIST PR.AA, PR.DS, and PR.PS simultaneously, a rare combination in this category. Skip this if your org needs visibility into non-browser traffic or if you're looking for a detection-heavy tool rather than a prevention-first approach.
Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces with heavy SaaS adoption should evaluate Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser for its clientless zero-trust architecture, which eliminates VPN complexity while enforcing policy on unmanaged and BYOD devices simultaneously. The platform's content disarm capability across 220+ file types and support for managed, unmanaged, and BYOD devices in a single pane gives you actual visibility over browser-based data exfiltration that endpoint DLP tools miss. Skip this if your organization relies on traditional network perimeter controls and has minimal cloud application use; the value proposition erodes when you're not solving for distributed access patterns.
Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls
Cloud-based browser security platform with threat prevention and ZTNA
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Common questions about comparing Island The Enterprise Browser vs Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Island The Enterprise Browser: Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls. built by Island. Core capabilities include Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection..
Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser: Cloud-based browser security platform with threat prevention and ZTNA. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based secure digital twin browser architecture, Clientless Zero Trust Network Access for internal and SaaS applications, Content Disarm and Reconstruction for 220+ file types..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Island The Enterprise Browser differentiates with Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser differentiates with Cloud-based secure digital twin browser architecture, Clientless Zero Trust Network Access for internal and SaaS applications, Content Disarm and Reconstruction for 220+ file types.
Island The Enterprise Browser is developed by Island. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Island The Enterprise Browser and Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both cover Browser Security, BYOD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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