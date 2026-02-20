Apozy Browser Security: Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection..

Island The Enterprise Browser: Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls. built by Island. Core capabilities include Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.