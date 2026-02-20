Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apozy Browser Security is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Apozy. Island The Enterprise Browser is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Island. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs tired of phishing losses will find real value in Apozy Browser Security's native Chrome sandboxing, which blocks attacks before they touch endpoints without requiring infrastructure overhaul. The AI-based threat detection addresses the continuous monitoring gap that leaves most browser-based threats undetected until damage is done. Skip this if your org needs centralized visibility across all internet-facing apps beyond the browser, or if you're already running a full remote browser isolation appliance; Apozy's extension model wins on speed of deployment, not breadth of coverage.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed workforces need Island The Enterprise Browser when browser-based data leakage is your actual loss vector, not a theoretical one. It embeds access control and DLP directly into the browser itself rather than bolting them on behind a proxy, which means you catch exfiltration at the point of action; the platform covers NIST PR.AA, PR.DS, and PR.PS simultaneously, a rare combination in this category. Skip this if your org needs visibility into non-browser traffic or if you're looking for a detection-heavy tool rather than a prevention-first approach.
Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI.
Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls
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Common questions about comparing Apozy Browser Security vs Island The Enterprise Browser for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Apozy Browser Security: Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection..
Island The Enterprise Browser: Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls. built by Island. Core capabilities include Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apozy Browser Security differentiates with Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection. Island The Enterprise Browser differentiates with Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection.
Apozy Browser Security is developed by Apozy. Island The Enterprise Browser is developed by Island. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apozy Browser Security and Island The Enterprise Browser serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both are Secure Enterprise Browsers tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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