Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. Island The Enterprise Browser is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Island. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed workforces need Island The Enterprise Browser when browser-based data leakage is your actual loss vector, not a theoretical one. It embeds access control and DLP directly into the browser itself rather than bolting them on behind a proxy, which means you catch exfiltration at the point of action; the platform covers NIST PR.AA, PR.DS, and PR.PS simultaneously, a rare combination in this category. Skip this if your org needs visibility into non-browser traffic or if you're looking for a detection-heavy tool rather than a prevention-first approach.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs Island The Enterprise Browser for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
Island The Enterprise Browser: Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls. built by Island. Core capabilities include Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. Island The Enterprise Browser differentiates with Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. Island The Enterprise Browser is developed by Island. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and Island The Enterprise Browser serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both are Secure Enterprise Browsers tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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