Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

Island The Enterprise Browser: Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls. built by Island. Core capabilities include Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.