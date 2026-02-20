Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces with heavy SaaS adoption should evaluate Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser for its clientless zero-trust architecture, which eliminates VPN complexity while enforcing policy on unmanaged and BYOD devices simultaneously. The platform's content disarm capability across 220+ file types and support for managed, unmanaged, and BYOD devices in a single pane gives you actual visibility over browser-based data exfiltration that endpoint DLP tools miss. Skip this if your organization relies on traditional network perimeter controls and has minimal cloud application use; the value proposition erodes when you're not solving for distributed access patterns.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Cloud-based browser security platform with threat prevention and ZTNA
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser: Cloud-based browser security platform with threat prevention and ZTNA. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based secure digital twin browser architecture, Clientless Zero Trust Network Access for internal and SaaS applications, Content Disarm and Reconstruction for 220+ file types..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser differentiates with Cloud-based secure digital twin browser architecture, Clientless Zero Trust Network Access for internal and SaaS applications, Content Disarm and Reconstruction for 220+ file types.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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