Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting critical infrastructure will find iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform strongest in the detection and forensics phases, particularly its AI-powered false positive reduction on OT/IoT traffic and agentless network discovery across proprietary protocols. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RS.AN thoroughly, with compliance alignment to NIST, NIS2, IEC 62443, and NERC CIP built in from the start. The honest gap: incident response playbook generation is there, but this platform prioritizes seeing what's happening and proving what happened over orchestrated remediation workflows, so teams needing tight integration with ticketing systems or automated containment should evaluate competing SOC-centric tools first. Mid-market and enterprise teams defending industrial control systems and OT networks need Nozomi Networks Platform because it actually maps heterogeneous ICS/SCADA environments instead of forcing them into IT-centric asset models. The platform's dual strength in asset discovery and real-time anomaly detection addresses NIST ID.AM and DE.AE simultaneously, which matters when your production line is the business. Skip this if your environment is purely IT-based or if you need tight SOAR integration; Nozomi is built for OT-first shops where network visibility and process behavior matter more than ticketing workflow.