Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVEVA is a free industrial control system security tool. iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform is a commercial industrial control system security tool by iOT365. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best industrial control system security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting critical infrastructure will find iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform strongest in the detection and forensics phases, particularly its AI-powered false positive reduction on OT/IoT traffic and agentless network discovery across proprietary protocols. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RS.AN thoroughly, with compliance alignment to NIST, NIS2, IEC 62443, and NERC CIP built in from the start. The honest gap: incident response playbook generation is there, but this platform prioritizes seeing what's happening and proving what happened over orchestrated remediation workflows, so teams needing tight integration with ticketing systems or automated containment should evaluate competing SOC-centric tools first.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
AI-powered OT/IoT cybersecurity platform for critical infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing AVEVA vs iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform for your industrial control system security needs.
AVEVA: AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors..
iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform: AI-powered OT/IoT cybersecurity platform for critical infrastructure. built by iOT365. Core capabilities include Intrusion Detection System (IDS) for OT/IoT networks, Agentless Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), OT Security Operations Center (SOC)..
Both serve the Industrial Control System Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVEVA and iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform serve similar Industrial Control System Security use cases: both are Industrial Control System Security tools. Key differences: AVEVA is Free while iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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