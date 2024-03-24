Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.

iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform

Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting critical infrastructure will find iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform strongest in the detection and forensics phases, particularly its AI-powered false positive reduction on OT/IoT traffic and agentless network discovery across proprietary protocols. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RS.AN thoroughly, with compliance alignment to NIST, NIS2, IEC 62443, and NERC CIP built in from the start. The honest gap: incident response playbook generation is there, but this platform prioritizes seeing what's happening and proving what happened over orchestrated remediation workflows, so teams needing tight integration with ticketing systems or automated containment should evaluate competing SOC-centric tools first.