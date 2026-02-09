Invariant Labs: Security and reliability platform for AI agents and MCP servers. built by Invariant Labs. Core capabilities include AI agent behavior inspection and observation, Contextual security layer for AI agents, MCP server security scanning..

Safe Intelligence: ML model validation, robustification, and monitoring platform. built by Safe Intelligence. Core capabilities include Model performance and robustness analysis, Fragility and counter example identification, Formal verification of neural networks against perturbations..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.