Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Invariant Labs: Security and reliability platform for AI agents and MCP servers. built by Invariant Labs. Core capabilities include AI agent behavior inspection and observation, Contextual security layer for AI agents, MCP server security scanning..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.