Intruder Web Application Scanning: DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated scanning for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Checks for 75+ application vulnerabilities, 140,000+ infrastructure security checks..

VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing: DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities. built by VulnSign. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Advanced website crawling for script-heavy sites, Authentication configuration for password and MFA-protected areas..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.