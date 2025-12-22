Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..

VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing: DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities. built by VulnSign. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Advanced website crawling for script-heavy sites, Authentication configuration for password and MFA-protected areas..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.