Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Intruder Web Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Intruder Web Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams with limited AppSec headcount should use Intruder Web Application Scanning because the 24/7 automatic scanning and business-impact prioritization eliminate the manual triage work that makes DAST programs fail in small orgs. Seventy-five vulnerability types plus 140,000 infrastructure checks mean you're catching real issues without needing a dedicated researcher to interpret results. Skip this if your primary concern is API security at scale; the tool handles APIs competently through schema upload, but native API-first vendors will give you better coverage on GraphQL and async patterns.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Intruder Web Application Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Intruder Web Application Scanning: DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated scanning for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Checks for 75+ application vulnerabilities, 140,000+ infrastructure security checks..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Intruder Web Application Scanning differentiates with Automated scanning for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Checks for 75+ application vulnerabilities, 140,000+ infrastructure security checks.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Intruder Web Application Scanning is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Intruder Web Application Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, SQL Injection, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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