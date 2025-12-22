Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Zen is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Intruder Web Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Intruder Web Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams with limited AppSec headcount should use Intruder Web Application Scanning because the 24/7 automatic scanning and business-impact prioritization eliminate the manual triage work that makes DAST programs fail in small orgs. Seventy-five vulnerability types plus 140,000 infrastructure checks mean you're catching real issues without needing a dedicated researcher to interpret results. Skip this if your primary concern is API security at scale; the tool handles APIs competently through schema upload, but native API-first vendors will give you better coverage on GraphQL and async patterns.
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Zen vs Intruder Web Application Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..
Intruder Web Application Scanning: DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated scanning for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Checks for 75+ application vulnerabilities, 140,000+ infrastructure security checks..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Zen differentiates with Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection. Intruder Web Application Scanning differentiates with Automated scanning for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Checks for 75+ application vulnerabilities, 140,000+ infrastructure security checks.
Aikido Zen is developed by Aikido Security. Intruder Web Application Scanning is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Zen integrates with CrowdSec. Intruder Web Application Scanning integrates with Jira, GitHub, Azure DevOps, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Zen and Intruder Web Application Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, SQL Injection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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