Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Intruder Discover Attack Surface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. MokN Lantern is a commercial external attack surface management tool by MokN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Intruder Discover Attack Surface
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated security infrastructure will find real value in Intruder Discover Attack Surface for closing the visibility gap on cloud-exposed assets. The platform's multi-cloud integration across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure combined with automatic discovery means you're not manually hunting for forgotten instances or misconfigured buckets. The honest limitation: this tool prioritizes asset discovery and continuous scanning over remediation workflows, so teams expecting built-in fix guidance or deep integration with your existing SOAR should look elsewhere.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated external attack surface programs should start with MokN Lantern; it finds newly exposed services and misconfigured cloud assets in under 30 minutes with minimal tuning, which is where most breach chains begin. Native connectors for AWS, Azure, and GCP mean you're actually monitoring what you deployed, not guessing, and the port-scanning coverage catches forgotten services that vulnerability scanners alone will miss. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes and a separate CSPM tool; MokN duplicates that work and doesn't handle internal network segmentation or compliance reporting the way larger platforms do.
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection
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Common questions about comparing Intruder Discover Attack Surface vs MokN Lantern for your external attack surface management needs.
Intruder Discover Attack Surface: Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning..
MokN Lantern: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection. built by MokN. Core capabilities include Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Intruder Discover Attack Surface differentiates with Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning. MokN Lantern differentiates with Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes.
Intruder Discover Attack Surface is developed by Intruder. MokN Lantern is developed by MokN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Intruder Discover Attack Surface integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Cloudflare. MokN Lantern integrates with SIEM, SOAR, AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Intruder Discover Attack Surface and MokN Lantern serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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