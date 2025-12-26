Intruder Discover Attack Surface: Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning..

MokN Lantern: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection. built by MokN. Core capabilities include Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.