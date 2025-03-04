Intruder Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse: Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.