Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..

Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.