42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..

Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.