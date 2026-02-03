Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Impart AI is a commercial api security tool by Impart Security. Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing APIs and AI systems will find real value in Impart AI's natural language policy creation, which cuts the friction of traditional WAF rule writing by letting non-specialists define controls in plain English. The automatic test case generation validates policies before deployment, addressing a genuine gap in how most teams validate coverage without manual testing cycles. Skip this if you need mature SIEM integration or deep forensics; Impart is purpose-built for runtime protection and policy authoring, not investigation and response.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Impart AI vs Imperva API Security for your api security needs.
Impart AI: AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Conversational policy creation using natural language, Automatic test case generation for policy validation, Rule Creation Assistant for OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities..
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Impart AI differentiates with Conversational policy creation using natural language, Automatic test case generation for policy validation, Rule Creation Assistant for OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities. Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response.
Impart AI is developed by Impart Security. Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Impart AI integrates with Cursor, Claude, MCP-compatible environments. Imperva API Security integrates with Kong, Mulesoft, Azure APIM, Apigee, F5 and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Impart AI and Imperva API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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