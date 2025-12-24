42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

Impart AI: AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Conversational policy creation using natural language, Automatic test case generation for policy validation, Rule Creation Assistant for OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.