Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Immuta Data Provisioning is a commercial data access governance tool by Immuta. Protegrity Data Protection Platform is a commercial database security tool by Protegrity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data access governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in manual data access requests will see immediate relief from Immuta Data Provisioning's automated approval workflows and centralized policy enforcement. The platform covers the full NIST Identity Management and Data Security lifecycle, from access control (PR.AA) through continuous monitoring (DE.CM) and audit trails, which means you're not bolting compliance onto a provisioning tool. Skip this if your data governance bottleneck is purely technical; Immuta assumes you need policy coordination across teams, not just faster APIs.
Protegrity Data Protection Platform
Enterprise security teams protecting sensitive data across fragmented infrastructure,databases, data warehouses, and big data platforms simultaneously,should choose Protegrity Data Protection Platform because it encrypts and masks data at rest within those systems rather than forcing you to pipe everything through a separate gateway. The platform covers Oracle, SQL Server, Snowflake, Redshift, Teradata, Cloudera, and mainframe DB2 in a single control plane, which saves the operational overhead of managing point solutions for each stack. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS applications or you need CSPM; Protegrity is strongest where data stays on-premises or in your own cloud accounts.
Data provisioning platform automating access governance and policy enforcement
Enterprise data protection platform for databases, big data, and applications
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Common questions about comparing Immuta Data Provisioning vs Protegrity Data Protection Platform for your data access governance needs.
Immuta Data Provisioning: Data provisioning platform automating access governance and policy enforcement. built by Immuta. Core capabilities include Automated data access provisioning workflows, Centralized policy creation and enforcement, Data marketplace for discovering and delivering data products..
Protegrity Data Protection Platform: Enterprise data protection platform for databases, big data, and applications. built by Protegrity. Core capabilities include Database protectors for Oracle, DB2, and SQL Server, Data warehouse protectors for Teradata, Snowflake, Redshift, Athena, Greenplum, Netezza, Presto, and Exadata, Big data protectors for Cloudera, Hortonworks, mapR, CDP, EMR, Dataproc, and HD Insight..
Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immuta Data Provisioning differentiates with Automated data access provisioning workflows, Centralized policy creation and enforcement, Data marketplace for discovering and delivering data products. Protegrity Data Protection Platform differentiates with Database protectors for Oracle, DB2, and SQL Server, Data warehouse protectors for Teradata, Snowflake, Redshift, Athena, Greenplum, Netezza, Presto, and Exadata, Big data protectors for Cloudera, Hortonworks, mapR, CDP, EMR, Dataproc, and HD Insight.
Immuta Data Provisioning is developed by Immuta. Protegrity Data Protection Platform is developed by Protegrity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immuta Data Provisioning and Protegrity Data Protection Platform serve similar Data Access Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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