Immuta Data Provisioning: Data provisioning platform automating access governance and policy enforcement. built by Immuta. Core capabilities include Automated data access provisioning workflows, Centralized policy creation and enforcement, Data marketplace for discovering and delivering data products..

Protegrity Data Protection Platform: Enterprise data protection platform for databases, big data, and applications. built by Protegrity. Core capabilities include Database protectors for Oracle, DB2, and SQL Server, Data warehouse protectors for Teradata, Snowflake, Redshift, Athena, Greenplum, Netezza, Presto, and Exadata, Big data protectors for Cloudera, Hortonworks, mapR, CDP, EMR, Dataproc, and HD Insight..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.