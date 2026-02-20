Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content is a commercial secure code training tool by security journey. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content because its sandbox-based exploit-and-fix exercises actually stick with developers where video-only platforms don't. The tool covers PCI-DSS 4.0, NIST 800-53, and SOC 2 compliance checkboxes while monthly content refreshes keep pace with vulnerability patterns, and integration with your existing AppSec tools means training recommendations react to real scan results. Skip this if your developers already pass annual phishing tests and you're checking a training checkbox; Security Journey demands engagement time and assumes your team actually codes.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers
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Common questions about comparing Immersive Labs App Security Training vs Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content for your secure code training needs.
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content: OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers. built by security journey. Core capabilities include Hands-on coding exercises in web-based sandbox environments, Offensive and defensive training approach with exploit and fix scenarios, Customizable learning paths based on development roles..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice. Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content differentiates with Hands-on coding exercises in web-based sandbox environments, Offensive and defensive training approach with exploit and fix scenarios, Customizable learning paths based on development roles.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content is developed by security journey. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immersive Labs App Security Training and Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover OWASP, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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