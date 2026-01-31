Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hypernative Wallet Protect is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Hypernative. KELA Identity Guard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by KELA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Crypto-native teams and wallet providers need transaction-level threat detection before users sign, and Hypernative Wallet Protect is the only tool that simulates execution across 200+ risk types in real time. The API-first design catches phishing, malicious smart contracts, and fraudulent dApps before they drain assets, with continuous on-chain monitoring that maps to NIST DE.CM. Skip this if your organization treats blockchain security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational necessity; Hypernative requires teams that actively monitor non-custodial user behavior and can act on millisecond-level alerts.
Security teams responsible for credential compromise response will get the most from KELA Identity Guard because it monitors infostealer logs and dark web marketplaces in real time, catching exposed credentials hours before attackers weaponize them at scale. The tool covers ID.AM asset discovery across domains, IPs, and SaaS applications while feeding DE.CM continuous monitoring directly into automated remediation playbooks for password resets and MFA enforcement, which shrinks response time from days to minutes. Skip this if your organization needs broader threat intelligence beyond identity compromise or runs primarily on-premises infrastructure; KELA's strength is depth in credential monitoring, not width across threat types.
API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
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Common questions about comparing Hypernative Wallet Protect vs KELA Identity Guard for your digital risk protection needs.
Hypernative Wallet Protect: API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction simulation and analysis, Phishing and fraud detection, Smart contract security assessment..
KELA Identity Guard: Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hypernative Wallet Protect differentiates with Real-time transaction simulation and analysis, Phishing and fraud detection, Smart contract security assessment. KELA Identity Guard differentiates with Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization.
Hypernative Wallet Protect is developed by Hypernative. KELA Identity Guard is developed by KELA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hypernative Wallet Protect and KELA Identity Guard serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Fraud Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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