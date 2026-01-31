Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hypernative Guardian is a commercial api security tool by Hypernative. Salt Security Illuminate is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Web3 teams and crypto-native organizations need transaction security that actually simulates what users are about to approve before they lose funds, and Hypernative Guardian does this across 60+ blockchains with real-time threat detection built for phishing and exploit patterns that traditional wallet security misses. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Continuous Monitoring and Adverse Event Analysis, with particular strength in the Detect domain where it catches address poisoning and cross-chain attack signatures most competitors skip. Skip this if you're managing traditional corporate blockchain bridges or need incident response automation; Hypernative prioritizes prevention over post-breach investigation, and its wallet-centric design doesn't extend meaningfully to infrastructure security.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and third-party integrations should start with Salt Security Illuminate because it finds and maps what you don't know exists, then enforces policy across it all. The platform maps to PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2 compliance frameworks natively, and its behavioral analysis catches low-and-slow attacks that simple rate-limiting misses. Skip this if your API surface is small and well-documented; Illuminate's value compounds with chaos, not order.
Real-time transaction security for Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions
API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Hypernative Guardian vs Salt Security Illuminate for your api security needs.
Hypernative Guardian: Real-time transaction security for Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction threat detection across 60+ blockchain networks, Transaction simulation showing full outcomes before approval, Protection against phishing, exploits, and malicious addresses..
Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hypernative Guardian differentiates with Real-time transaction threat detection across 60+ blockchain networks, Transaction simulation showing full outcomes before approval, Protection against phishing, exploits, and malicious addresses. Salt Security Illuminate differentiates with Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility.
Hypernative Guardian is developed by Hypernative. Salt Security Illuminate is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hypernative Guardian and Salt Security Illuminate serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Fraud Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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