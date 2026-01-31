Hypernative Guardian: Real-time transaction security for Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction threat detection across 60+ blockchain networks, Transaction simulation showing full outcomes before approval, Protection against phishing, exploits, and malicious addresses..

Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.