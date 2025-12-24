Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Salt Security Illuminate is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and third-party integrations should start with Salt Security Illuminate because it finds and maps what you don't know exists, then enforces policy across it all. The platform maps to PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2 compliance frameworks natively, and its behavioral analysis catches low-and-slow attacks that simple rate-limiting misses. Skip this if your API surface is small and well-documented; Illuminate's value compounds with chaos, not order.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs Salt Security Illuminate for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Scan differentiates with Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection. Salt Security Illuminate differentiates with Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility.
42Crunch API Scan is developed by 42Crunch. Salt Security Illuminate is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Scan integrates with VS Code, GitHub Actions, Swagger Editor. Salt Security Illuminate integrates with Google Cloud Platform, SIEM, Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
42Crunch API Scan and Salt Security Illuminate serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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