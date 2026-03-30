Huskeys Adaptive Edge Security: Adaptive edge security layer that enhances existing WAFs without replacement. built by Huskeys. Core capabilities include Adaptive edge security layer over existing WAF, WAF augmentation without replacement, Edge-based traffic inspection..

Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.