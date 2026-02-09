Humera: Invisible bot detection and human verification for web apps and APIs. built by Humera Technologies. Core capabilities include Invisible bot detection without user interaction, Real-time risk scoring in 20ms, Behavioral and motion signal analysis..

Polaris Infosec WAAP: AI-powered WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt. built by Polaris Infosec. Core capabilities include Next-Generation Web Application Firewall (WAF), API Security, DDoS Defense..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.