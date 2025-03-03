A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

Humera: Invisible bot detection and human verification for web apps and APIs. built by Humera Technologies. Core capabilities include Invisible bot detection without user interaction, Real-time risk scoring in 20ms, Behavioral and motion signal analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.