Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Humera is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Humera Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
SMB and mid-market teams defending APIs and web forms against automated abuse will get the most from Humera, since its behavioral fingerprinting detects bots without friction or user interaction. The 20ms risk scoring and single-line integration mean you're live in days, not weeks, and the tool actually prevents credential stuffing and scraping rather than just logging it. Skip this if you need full identity orchestration or post-breach investigation capability; Humera prioritizes real-time gate-keeping over forensic depth, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on a twelve-person team staying solvent.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Invisible bot detection and human verification for web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Humera for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Humera: Invisible bot detection and human verification for web apps and APIs. built by Humera Technologies. Core capabilities include Invisible bot detection without user interaction, Real-time risk scoring in 20ms, Behavioral and motion signal analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Humera differentiates with Invisible bot detection without user interaction, Real-time risk scoring in 20ms, Behavioral and motion signal analysis.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Humera is developed by Humera Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Humera serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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