Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.

Polaris Infosec WAAP

Startups and SMBs defending APIs and web applications without dedicated security ops will find Polaris Infosec WAAP's AI-driven threat detection and managed security services bundle valuable; the platform covers four attack surfaces (WAF, API, DDoS, bots) in one deployment and includes threat intelligence, reducing the number of vendors you need to stitch together. The hybrid deployment model and geographic controls address NIST PR.AA access control requirements without forcing a full cloud migration. Skip this if you need mature managed services SLAs or have compliance teams demanding vendors with 500+ employee infrastructure; Polaris' lean team means support responsiveness varies by region.