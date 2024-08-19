Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Polaris Infosec WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Polaris Infosec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Startups and SMBs defending APIs and web applications without dedicated security ops will find Polaris Infosec WAAP's AI-driven threat detection and managed security services bundle valuable; the platform covers four attack surfaces (WAF, API, DDoS, bots) in one deployment and includes threat intelligence, reducing the number of vendors you need to stitch together. The hybrid deployment model and geographic controls address NIST PR.AA access control requirements without forcing a full cloud migration. Skip this if you need mature managed services SLAs or have compliance teams demanding vendors with 500+ employee infrastructure; Polaris' lean team means support responsiveness varies by region.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
AI-powered WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Polaris Infosec WAAP for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Polaris Infosec WAAP: AI-powered WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt. built by Polaris Infosec. Core capabilities include Next-Generation Web Application Firewall (WAF), API Security, DDoS Defense..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Polaris Infosec WAAP differentiates with Next-Generation Web Application Firewall (WAF), API Security, DDoS Defense.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Polaris Infosec WAAP is developed by Polaris Infosec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Polaris Infosec WAAP serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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