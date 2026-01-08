HiddenLayer AISec Platform: Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Automated model and agent artifact scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration for AI security, Runtime detection and response for AI applications..

Invariant Labs: Security and reliability platform for AI agents and MCP servers. built by Invariant Labs. Core capabilities include AI agent behavior inspection and observation, Contextual security layer for AI agents, MCP server security scanning..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.