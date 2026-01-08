HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response: Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, PII leakage detection and blocking, Model tampering detection..

Operant MCP Gateway: Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automated MCP tool and AI agent discovery across environments, Real-time traffic monitoring and telemetry for MCP communications, Detection of tool poisoning, jailbreaks, and unauthorized access..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.