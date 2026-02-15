Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Operant MCP Gateway: Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automated MCP tool and AI agent discovery across environments, Real-time traffic monitoring and telemetry for MCP communications, Detection of tool poisoning, jailbreaks, and unauthorized access..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.