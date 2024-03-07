Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin

DevOps teams shipping Helm charts through air-gapped or highly regulated environments need Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin because it's the only free option that bakes cryptographic verification directly into the chart deployment pipeline without external dependencies. The plugin integrates native GnuPG signing, meaning your chart provenance lives in the same key infrastructure your team already operates. This is a narrow fit: it solves chart authenticity for teams already managing GPG keys at scale; if your organization treats Helm as a convenience layer and hasn't invested in key governance, the operational overhead outweighs the security gain.