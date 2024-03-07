DevOps teams shipping Helm charts through air-gapped or highly regulated environments need Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin because it's the only free option that bakes cryptographic verification directly into the chart deployment pipeline without external dependencies. The plugin integrates native GnuPG signing, meaning your chart provenance lives in the same key infrastructure your team already operates. This is a narrow fit: it solves chart authenticity for teams already managing GPG keys at scale; if your organization treats Helm as a convenience layer and hasn't invested in key governance, the operational overhead outweighs the security gain.

StepSecurity CI/CD Security

Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.