Harmonic Secure AI: Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection. built by Harmonic Security. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging..

Private AI PrivateGPT Headless: Strips PII from data before sending to LLMs like ChatGPT, then re-identifies responses. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include Detection and removal of 50+ PII entity types before sending data to LLMs, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in LLM responses, Runs entirely within the customer's own environment — no data shared externally..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.