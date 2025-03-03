Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition: Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks..

Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite: AI-powered cloud WAF with DDoS protection, bot management, and rate limiting. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include AI-powered cloud WAF with 99.9% detection accuracy, DDoS protection with machine learning-based threat detection, Bot protection that blocks malicious bots and allows legitimate bots..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.