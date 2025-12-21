Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Bot Manager is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Sense Defence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Akamai Bot Manager, particularly those needing bot scoring that actually separates malicious traffic from legitimate automation. The behavior analysis engine runs at the edge with API-first access for DevSecOps teams, meaning detection happens before traffic reaches your origin and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a bot solution that also handles DDoS mitigation or if you need heavy customization of detection rules across highly fragmented bot populations; Akamai's strength is in the known-bot directory and anomaly detection, not building bespoke rulesets from scratch.
Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should choose Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite for its sub-10-minute deployment and machine learning that genuinely reduces false positives without requiring tuning. The 99.9% detection accuracy against OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks is substantiated across their DDoS and bot protection layers, and the adaptive learning model means you're not fighting yesterday's attack patterns. Skip this if you need deep application-layer visibility into your own code's behavior; this is WAF-first, not RASP, so vulnerability discovery happens elsewhere in your stack.
Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs
AI-powered cloud WAF with DDoS protection, bot management, and rate limiting
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Bot Manager vs Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..
Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite: AI-powered cloud WAF with DDoS protection, bot management, and rate limiting. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include AI-powered cloud WAF with 99.9% detection accuracy, DDoS protection with machine learning-based threat detection, Bot protection that blocks malicious bots and allows legitimate bots..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Bot Manager differentiates with AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite differentiates with AI-powered cloud WAF with 99.9% detection accuracy, DDoS protection with machine learning-based threat detection, Bot protection that blocks malicious bots and allows legitimate bots.
Akamai Bot Manager is developed by Akamai. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite is developed by Sense Defence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Bot Manager and Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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