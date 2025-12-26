Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Halo Security. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Trickest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will find real value in Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know you're running, then keeps finding it as things change. The agentless external scanning and automated rescans mean you're catching newly exposed assets and misconfigured domains without adding operational overhead, which directly strengthens your ID.AM and ID.RA posture under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; Halo stops at discovery and inventory, leaving the actual patching to you.
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will find value in Trickest ASM's customizable discovery workflows, which let you tune OSINT enumeration to your actual environment instead of fighting false positives from off-the-shelf scans. The platform maps asset relationships and maintains continuous monitoring across DNS, TLS certificates, and exposed services, directly addressing NIST ID.AM and DE.CM. Skip this if your attack surface is well-mapped and stable; Trickest is built for organizations with sprawling, dynamic infrastructure where discovery drift is the core problem, not a side issue.
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
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Common questions about comparing Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery vs Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery: Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification..
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management: Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include OSINT-based asset discovery, Asset association analysis, Active enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management differentiates with OSINT-based asset discovery, Asset association analysis, Active enumeration.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Halo Security. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is developed by Trickest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery and Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Scanning, Port Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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