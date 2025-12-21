Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Akamai. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Trickest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing DNS across multicloud and on-prem infrastructure should pick Akamai DNS Posture Management for its agentless discovery and drift detection, which catches configuration gaps that ticketing-only workflows miss. The side-scanning deployment model eliminates the agent sprawl problem you hit with endpoint-dependent tools, and CIS-compliant reporting lets you close audit findings without manual translation. Skip this if your DNS footprint is small or static; the tool's value compounds with environment complexity, not simplicity.
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will find value in Trickest ASM's customizable discovery workflows, which let you tune OSINT enumeration to your actual environment instead of fighting false positives from off-the-shelf scans. The platform maps asset relationships and maintains continuous monitoring across DNS, TLS certificates, and exposed services, directly addressing NIST ID.AM and DE.CM. Skip this if your attack surface is well-mapped and stable; Trickest is built for organizations with sprawling, dynamic infrastructure where discovery drift is the core problem, not a side issue.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai DNS Posture Management vs Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management: Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include OSINT-based asset discovery, Asset association analysis, Active enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai DNS Posture Management differentiates with Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management differentiates with OSINT-based asset discovery, Asset association analysis, Active enumeration.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is developed by Akamai. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is developed by Trickest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai DNS Posture Management and Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox