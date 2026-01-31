Halcyon Anti-Ransomware: Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle. built by Halcyon. Core capabilities include AI-based ransomware detection using models trained on ransomware signals and TTPs, Behavioral engine monitoring ransomware activities across attack stages, EDR tamper detection and Last Gasp protection..

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint: Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Automatic attack disruption for ransomware, Exposure management..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.