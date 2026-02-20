AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint: Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Automatic attack disruption for ransomware, Exposure management..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.