Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running Microsoft 365 will get immediate value from Microsoft Defender for Endpoint because it integrates directly into your existing infrastructure without the deployment friction of standalone EDR tools. The platform covers six of eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, meaning detection and response happen faster when you're not context-switching between products. Skip this if your environment is heavily non-Windows or you need best-of-breed EDR capabilities independent of your productivity suite; Microsoft Defender prioritizes platform convenience over the specialized threat hunting depth that pure-play EDR vendors deliver.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Microsoft Defender for Endpoint for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint: Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Automatic attack disruption for ransomware, Exposure management..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint differentiates with Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Automatic attack disruption for ransomware, Exposure management.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR integrates with AhnLab EPP, AhnLab TIP, AhnLab MDS. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint integrates with Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Security Copilot, Microsoft 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab EDR and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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