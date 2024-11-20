Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Guardey Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Guardey. Living Security Human Risk Management is a commercial human risk management tool by Living Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Guardey Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs with limited security budgets should pick Guardey Security Awareness Training because three-minute microlearning challenges actually stick with employees who would ignore hour-long modules. The gamification and leaderboards drive participation rates that traditional awareness platforms struggle to achieve, and the 15-language support matters if you're distributed across Europe or hiring globally. Skip this if your organization needs advanced phishing simulation or threat-intel-driven content personalization; Guardey excels at habit formation, not sophisticated attack scenario modeling.
Living Security Human Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates and re-trained users will see immediate lift from Living Security Human Risk Management because it scores and re-scores individual users in real time rather than treating awareness as an annual checkbox. The platform's behavioral intervention automation directly addresses NIST PR.AT and DE.CM by closing the gap between awareness training completion and actual risk reduction on the network. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on user-level risk signals or if you need a tool that doubles as your primary detection layer; Living Security is deliberately focused on behavior change, not threat detection.
Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges
AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training
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Common questions about comparing Guardey Security Awareness Training vs Living Security Human Risk Management for your security awareness training needs.
Guardey Security Awareness Training: Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges. built by Guardey. Core capabilities include Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access..
Living Security Human Risk Management: AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training. built by Living Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardey Security Awareness Training differentiates with Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access. Living Security Human Risk Management differentiates with Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions.
Guardey Security Awareness Training is developed by Guardey. Living Security Human Risk Management is developed by Living Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardey Security Awareness Training and Living Security Human Risk Management serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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