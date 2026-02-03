Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Living Security Human Risk Management is a commercial human risk management tool by Living Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
Living Security Human Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates and re-trained users will see immediate lift from Living Security Human Risk Management because it scores and re-scores individual users in real time rather than treating awareness as an annual checkbox. The platform's behavioral intervention automation directly addresses NIST PR.AT and DE.CM by closing the gap between awareness training completion and actual risk reduction on the network. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on user-level risk signals or if you need a tool that doubles as your primary detection layer; Living Security is deliberately focused on behavior change, not threat detection.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs Living Security Human Risk Management for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
Living Security Human Risk Management: AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training. built by Living Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. Living Security Human Risk Management differentiates with Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. Living Security Human Risk Management is developed by Living Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and Living Security Human Risk Management serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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