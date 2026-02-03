Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.

Living Security Human Risk Management

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates and re-trained users will see immediate lift from Living Security Human Risk Management because it scores and re-scores individual users in real time rather than treating awareness as an annual checkbox. The platform's behavioral intervention automation directly addresses NIST PR.AT and DE.CM by closing the gap between awareness training completion and actual risk reduction on the network. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on user-level risk signals or if you need a tool that doubles as your primary detection layer; Living Security is deliberately focused on behavior change, not threat detection.