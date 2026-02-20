Grip SaaS Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Shadow AI Discovery and Governance is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Knostic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip SaaS Security Platform because it actually finds rogue applications and orphaned accounts instead of just flagging risky configurations. The platform maps SaaS identity risks across asset, usage, and governance criteria, then automates remediation through policy enforcement and SSO gap closure, which directly addresses NIST ID.AM and PR.AA control gaps that most teams can't tackle manually. Skip this if you need a catch-all that covers infrastructure or endpoint risk alongside SaaS; Grip stays focused on the application layer, which is precisely why it works here.
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance
Enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI adoption need Shadow AI Discovery and Governance because it actually finds what your employees are uploading to ChatGPT and Claude before data leaves your network. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and data security controls, which means you get visibility plus enforcement, not just an audit log. Skip this if your organization hasn't documented AI usage yet; you'll get better ROI solving that policy problem first than buying detection for tools you don't know exist.
SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps.
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
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Common questions about comparing Grip SaaS Security Platform vs Shadow AI Discovery and Governance for your shadow it discovery needs.
Grip SaaS Security Platform: SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and rogue cloud account discovery, SaaS risk scoring based on asset, usage, and governance criteria, Risk prioritization to surface high-risk SaaS applications..
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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