Grip SaaS Security Platform: SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and rogue cloud account discovery, SaaS risk scoring based on asset, usage, and governance criteria, Risk prioritization to surface high-risk SaaS applications..

Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.