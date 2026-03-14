Augmentt Discover is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Augmentt. Grip SaaS Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing dozens of client environments need Augmentt Discover to stop the blind spot of shadow IT sprawl; most MSPs can't see what SaaS apps their clients actually use, and this tool gives them that visibility across all tenants from one pane. The platform discovers and catalogs SaaS applications at user level, which means you're not just counting apps but understanding adoption patterns and usage that drive licensing waste and security risk. Skip this if you're an enterprise looking for deep application risk scoring or integration with your existing ITSM stack; Augmentt is built for MSPs who need fast, multi-tenant discovery over exhaustive app intelligence.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip SaaS Security Platform because it actually finds rogue applications and orphaned accounts instead of just flagging risky configurations. The platform maps SaaS identity risks across asset, usage, and governance criteria, then automates remediation through policy enforcement and SSO gap closure, which directly addresses NIST ID.AM and PR.AA control gaps that most teams can't tackle manually. Skip this if you need a catch-all that covers infrastructure or endpoint risk alongside SaaS; Grip stays focused on the application layer, which is precisely why it works here.
SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps.
SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps.
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Discover vs Grip SaaS Security Platform for your shadow it discovery needs.
Augmentt Discover: SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery across client environments, Shadow IT detection and identification, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..
Grip SaaS Security Platform: SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and rogue cloud account discovery, SaaS risk scoring based on asset, usage, and governance criteria, Risk prioritization to surface high-risk SaaS applications..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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