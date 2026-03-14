Augmentt Discover: SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery across client environments, Shadow IT detection and identification, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..

Grip SaaS Security Platform: SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and rogue cloud account discovery, SaaS risk scoring based on asset, usage, and governance criteria, Risk prioritization to surface high-risk SaaS applications..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.