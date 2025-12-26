Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by GoSecure. MokN Lantern is a commercial external attack surface management tool by MokN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged cloud sprawl should pick GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management for its continuous discovery across hybrid environments, which catches shadow IT assets most manual audits miss. The real differentiator is the Titan MXDR integration, which validates whether discovered misconfigurations actually pose exploitable risk rather than just flagging noise. Skip this if your attack surface is stable and internal; it's built for organizations that spin up cloud resources faster than inventory can track them.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated external attack surface programs should start with MokN Lantern; it finds newly exposed services and misconfigured cloud assets in under 30 minutes with minimal tuning, which is where most breach chains begin. Native connectors for AWS, Azure, and GCP mean you're actually monitoring what you deployed, not guessing, and the port-scanning coverage catches forgotten services that vulnerability scanners alone will miss. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes and a separate CSPM tool; MokN duplicates that work and doesn't handle internal network segmentation or compliance reporting the way larger platforms do.
Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection
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Common questions about comparing GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management vs MokN Lantern for your external attack surface management needs.
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management: Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
MokN Lantern: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection. built by MokN. Core capabilities include Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. MokN Lantern differentiates with Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes.
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is developed by GoSecure. MokN Lantern is developed by MokN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management integrates with GoSecure Titan MXDR. MokN Lantern integrates with SIEM, SOAR, AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management and MokN Lantern serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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