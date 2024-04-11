GitGot

DevSecOps teams that need to find leaked credentials before attackers do should use GitGot for its speed across public repositories; the tool scans GitHub at no cost and catches API keys, tokens, and certificates in real time. With 1,526 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, GitGot has proven reliable for teams that can't afford the latency of commercial secret-scanning SaaS. This is not a replacement for pre-commit hooks or internal secret management; it's a reactive catch for what already escaped.