Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.

GitGot

DevSecOps teams that need to find leaked credentials before attackers do should use GitGot for its speed across public repositories; the tool scans GitHub at no cost and catches API keys, tokens, and certificates in real time. With 1,526 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, GitGot has proven reliable for teams that can't afford the latency of commercial secret-scanning SaaS. This is not a replacement for pre-commit hooks or internal secret management; it's a reactive catch for what already escaped.