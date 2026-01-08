Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. GitGot is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
DevSecOps teams that need to find leaked credentials before attackers do should use GitGot for its speed across public repositories; the tool scans GitHub at no cost and catches API keys, tokens, and certificates in real time. With 1,526 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, GitGot has proven reliable for teams that can't afford the latency of commercial secret-scanning SaaS. This is not a replacement for pre-commit hooks or internal secret management; it's a reactive catch for what already escaped.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs GitGot for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
GitGot: A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Defend is developed by 360 Privacy. GitGot is open-source with 1,526 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Defend and GitGot serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Key differences: 360 Privacy 360 Defend is Commercial while GitGot is Free, GitGot is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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